Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s film beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 17, 2025 07:20 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection: Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

Chhaava box office collection: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period film continues to dominate the box office, even in its fifth week. The film's impressive run has seen it achieve significant milestones, including surpassing the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Also read: Vicky Kaushal remembers Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's undying spirit on his death anniversary: ‘I bow to the warrior’

Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.
Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Chhaava box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected 8 crore on Day 31 and its fifth Sunday at the box office, out of it the business in Hindi was 7.25 crore and 0.75 crore in Telugu. The total collection stands at 562.65 crore (Hindi: 548.7 crore and Telugu: 13.95 crore). Chhaava was released on February 14.

In the process, Chhaava has surpassed the domestic box office collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster crime drama Animal, which Ranbir Kapoor led. The film earned 553.87 crore in its theatrical run. The film, which received polarising reviews, was released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As Chhaava continues its box office run, it has achieved one more notable feat: surpassing the domestic box office collection of Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The 2023 film had earned 543.09 crore during its run.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the lead role. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in supporting roles.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film during his address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On