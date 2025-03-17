Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s film beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Chhaava box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹8 crore on Day 31 and its fifth Sunday at the box office, out of it the business in Hindi was ₹7.25 crore and ₹0.75 crore in Telugu. The total collection stands at ₹562.65 crore (Hindi: ₹548.7 crore and Telugu: ₹13.95 crore). Chhaava was released on February 14.

In the process, Chhaava has surpassed the domestic box office collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster crime drama Animal, which Ranbir Kapoor led. The film earned ₹553.87 crore in its theatrical run. The film, which received polarising reviews, was released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As Chhaava continues its box office run, it has achieved one more notable feat: surpassing the domestic box office collection of Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The 2023 film had earned ₹543.09 crore during its run.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the lead role. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in supporting roles.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film during his address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”