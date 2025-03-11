Vicky Kaushal remembers Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's undying spirit on his death anniversary: ‘I bow to the warrior’

Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday marked the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, describing the Maratha warrior as someone "who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture". (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share an adorable moment with an elderly couple at friend's wedding reception) Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's death anniversary

Vicky essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, which was released last month. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama has emerged as this year's highest-grossing Hindi film, earning over ₹700 crore at the global box office.

The 36-year-old actor shared a still of him as the Maratha warrior from the film on his Instagram. In his post, he wrote: “11th March 1689- Sacrifice day of Shambhu Raje. Today, on the Punyatithi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender, who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture and who lived and died for his beliefs.”

He added, “Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history - it is courage, sacrifice and an undying spirit that still inspires millions. Zinda Rahey! Jai Bhavani, jai shivaji, jai sambhaji.”

About Chhaava

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, fondly called Chhaava (meaning lion's cub in Marathi), was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. He was executed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on March 11, 1689, at the age of 31.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is produced by Maddock Films. The film was released in theatres on February 14 and it made ₹502.7 crore NBOC in India in 22 days of release. The film is still going strong at the box office.

Vicky is now shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.