Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share an adorable moment with an elderly couple at friend's wedding reception

Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, made a stunning appearance at their friend Karishma Kohli's wedding reception on Saturday. Adding fuel to the excitement, a picture from the party has emerged, where the couple is seen mingling with guests and posing for a happy snap during the celebration. Also read: Katrina Kaif is Barbie to Vicky Kaushal's Ken as they stun at friend's wedding reception: ‘Made for each other’ Last week, Katrina took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the ceremonies and pre-wedding festivities.

Vicky-Katrina steal the show at friend's wedding

A photograph of Katrina and Vicky from the wedding reception has emerged on social media, which shows the couple posing with an elderly pair. The duo beamed with bright smiles as they struck a charming pose with the guests.

The photograph was shared by a guest on her Instagram stories, and was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, "Mum and dad can't keep calm". The picture is being reposted on Katrina's fan accounts on Instagram, with her admirers dropping heart emojis to show their love.

The Insta story.

Furthermore, another photo has emerged, featuring Katrina's close friend and director Kabir Khan, alongside his wife Mini Mathur. The couple was seen radiating joy as they posed with the guests at their friends’ wedding reception.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also attended the wedding reception.

For the wedding reception, Katrina opted for a flared, off-shoulder pink gown adorned with a large flower. She completed her look with subtle, nude makeup. Meanwhile, Vicky looked dashing in a black formal three-piece suit.

Earlier, Katrina took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the ceremonies and pre-wedding festivities, and penned a heartfelt note for her friend Karishma Kohli.

She wrote, “My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s recent work

Katrina will be seen next on the big screen quite soon as her 2000s hit romcom Namastey London is re-releasing in theatres on March 14. Her last release was Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of his film Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical action drama has become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year so far and continues to have a successful run at the box office. The film has already earned ₹670 crore worldwide. Next, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.