Boxer Vijender Singh offers a role in his next film to Rajpal Yadav, who is in Tihar jail for ₹9 crore debt case

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Vijender said in Hindi, “I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters. I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we would like to support him at this time.”

After actors Sonu Sood, Gumeet Choudhary, and Ajay Devgn, it is boxer Vijender Singh who has come out to support actor Rajpal Yadav . The actor is currently in Tihar Jail for a series of cheque bounce cases. Vijender has offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film and said that the actor should be supported at this hour. (Also read: Priyadarshan breaks silence on Rajpal Yadav's jail term, says he made a ‘blunder’ because of poor education )

All about Rajpal Yadav’s legal issues The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore. However, this was soon followed by a recurring pattern of missed deadlines and unkept commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.

This month, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past.

Several celebrities have stepped forward to support him since the news of his jail term surfaced. Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly offer his help. Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh have offered financial assistance.