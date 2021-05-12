Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Can you spot little Raveena Tandon in this pic from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding?
Raveena Tandon has shared a black and white picture from the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. She said that it is the same photo that the late actor was looking to add to his autobiography.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Raveena Tandon has shared a black and white picture from the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a black and white picture from the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Taking to Instagram, Raveena said that it is the same photo that the late actor was looking to add to his autobiography. She also thanked Juhi Babbar for finding the picture.

In the picture, a young Raveena is seen smiling at the camera while standing in front of Rishi and Neetu on their wedding day. She captioned the post, "Found a gem . A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding.Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier . Nonetheless it is treasure for me . #treasuredmemories @neetu54"

Reacting to the post, her fans poured love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "I think mam...this is most memorable n lovely shoot..really thanks to juhi mam found unforgettable moment..ur look is so sweet..." A second wrote, "I think u r standing in front of Rishi Kapoor ji, so cute." Another wrote, "what a circle Ravi ji directed rishi ji and Neetu ji in many Great films as Jhoota Kahi ka, Khel Khel Mein-And after years Raveena ji herself acted with Rishi ji in films as Sajaan Ki bahoon Mein."

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, at a Mumbai hospital. Prior to his death, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with Neetu.

Also Read: Aly Goni takes sneaky photo of girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, says ‘hello beautiful’

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and have two children together--Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi and Neetu starred together in films like Zinda Dil, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Do Dooni Chaar, among several others.

