Aly Goni takes sneaky photo of girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, says ‘hello beautiful’

Aly Goni took a picture of his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, when she was not looking and posted it on Instagram Stories. In the photo, she is seen sitting on a bean bag with a cup of coffee in her hand, looking in the other direction.

Jasmin could be seen wearing an indigo block printed anarkali kurta. Aly shared the picture with a sticker that read ‘Hello beautiful’. She reposted it on her own Instagram Stories.

Aly Goni on Instagram Stories.





Aly and Jasmin first met while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi and their friendship transformed into love on Bigg Boss 14. While she was one of the original contestants of Bigg Boss 14, he came on the show as a wild card entry to support her. They often talked about proposing to each other and getting married.

Responding to a fan’s question about when she realised her love for Aly, Jasmin said in an earlier tweet, “It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don’t have any issue with it.” On the show, Aly had told Jasmin that he would not be with her if her parents did not approve of him, and she had asked him to win them over.

Also read | Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh first saw her on a poster, she didn't know who he was: ‘He tried to enquire about me’

During their Bigg Boss 14 stint, Aly and Jasmin discussed tying the knot, but they have decided to enjoy their courtship period. In March, when she was asked about her marriage plans, she told the paparazzi, “Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyaar hua hai (It’s not possible. We haven't even discussed it. It’s a fresh new romance).”

Aly and Jasmin featured together in the music video of Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit shortly after Bigg Boss 14. Most recently, they starred in the music video of Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON