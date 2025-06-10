'Can't say no to parents, but can plan a murder?': Meghalaya honeymoon murder case gives Kangana Ranaut a 'headache'

Kangana Ranaut has shared her thoughts on the wild Meghalaya murder case in which a woman allegedly got her husband killed on their honeymoon. Kangana expressed shock at the absurdity of it all. Kangana Ranaut has warned people against dumb persons.(PTI)

Kangana Ranaut's take on the issue

Sharing a news article, the actor-turned-MP wrote on IG stories, “Can someone explain this!! Woman can’t say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold blooded murder with supari killers 🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️ this has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it!!! Uufffff getting a headache now!!”

She added, "She couldn’t even divorce or run away with her lover 🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️ How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb 🙆🏻‍♀️ Dumb people should never be taken lightly they are the biggest threat to any society... we often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it’s not true, intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing!!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you."

What is the Meghalaya murder case?

Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in the scenic town of Sohra in Meghalaya, according to the police.

Meghalaya Police had said that Raja was killed by men allegedly hired by Sonam, who went 'missing' and surfaced in UP's Ghazipur where she surrendered at the Nandganj police station after the arrest of three assailants -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- in overnight raids, police said.

After their wedding on May 11 in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to the northeastern state for honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

While Meghalaya Police maintain that Sonam plotted the murder, her father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, had insisted she was abducted and falsely implicated.

"My daughter is 100 per cent innocent. The Meghalaya Police is misleading the media and not conducting a proper investigation into the matter. The family has demanded a CBI probe, with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a central investigation," he said.