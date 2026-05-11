Celina Jaitly alleges Peter Haag is manipulating Austrian laws, blocking her calls and messages to children amid divorce

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has been sharing her ordeal on social media after a recent visit to Austria. The actor, who previously filed for divorce from her Austrian businessman husband, Peter Haag, alleged that she wasn’t allowed to meet their children while there. In her most recent post, Celina accused Peter of manipulating Austrian laws and blocking her calls and messages to the children.

Celina Jaitly accuses Peter Haag of manipulating Austrian laws

Celina Jaitly has alleged estranged husband, Peter Haag, is misusing Austrian laws and stopping her from contacing their children.

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In her recent Instagram post, Celina’s twins Winston and Viraaj kiss her as she holds flowers in the middle of a dandelion field. “#mothersday I want to wake from this nightmare… back into my world again…. In a valley of dandelions, where it is just me… & the three hearts that were made from my blood and still beat within mine,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding that the picture was taken last year and reiterating her claim their sons have been moved to an undisclosed location despite her having joint custody, the actor added, “I send them letter like messages everyday but I have been blocked on WhatsApp and phone calls. Despite an undertaking infront of the honourable court in Austria.. The Austrian laws are being manipulated by my husband to stop my children from having any contact with me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding that the picture was taken last year and reiterating her claim their sons have been moved to an undisclosed location despite her having joint custody, the actor added, “I send them letter like messages everyday but I have been blocked on WhatsApp and phone calls. Despite an undertaking infront of the honourable court in Austria.. The Austrian laws are being manipulated by my husband to stop my children from having any contact with me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Celina wrote that she is devastated due to this, adding, “There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celina wrote that she is devastated due to this, adding, “There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father.” {{/usCountry}}

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FIR filed on Peter Haag as Celina Jaitly alleges harassment

Celina married Peter in 2010, and their first set of twins, Winston and Viraaj, were born in 2012. In 2017, she gave birth to a second set of twins, Arthur and Shamsher, but Shamsher died due to a heart condition. The actor filed for divorce from Peter in November 2025, accusing him of domestic violence and severe abuse. She sought ₹50 crore in compensation and ₹10 lakh monthly in maintenance.

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The Mumbai police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Peter last week. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against him due to alleged non-cooperation in the investigation. According to ANI, the case against him pertains to allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment. The FIR was registered in the Versova Police Station on Friday based on a complaint by Celina.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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