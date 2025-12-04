Celina Jaitly ‘optimistic’ as Delhi HC directs MEA to facilitate communication with her brother detained in UAE

Actor Celina Jaitly continues to hope and pray that her brother, an Indian Army official, who is detained in the UAE for a year, is doing okay. Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been allegedly detained in the UAE since September 2024 over national security concerns. The actor penned an emotional note on her Instagram account after the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to inform Retired Major Vikrant in the next consular access that his sister Celina wants to talk to him. The High Court also directed the Ministry to facilitate her communication with him through the TAMM App or by any other mode. Celina Jaitly's brother has been detained in the UAE for several months.

What Celina said

Celina took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Ma & Pa.. I am doing my best ! I Haven’t Spoken to Vikrant in 15 Months. Today, Hope Was Placed on Record.. Thank you Universe !! My petition seeking access to and legal representation for my brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been abducted and detained in UAE since 6 Sep 2024, was heard by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court today.”

She added, “The Ministry of External Affairs filed its Status Report and appointed a Nodal Officer to coordinate with me for access to my brother. While I still haven’t been able to speak to Vikrant it’s been 15 months now the Additional Solicitor General, Govt of India Sr Adv Chetan Sharma apprised the Court that they will make their best efforts to get me to speak to Vikrant.”

She concluded, "The Hon’ble Judge directed the Ministry to make efforts to facilitate my access to speak to Vikrant. I’m grateful to Ld. ASG, and the Court and the who recognised my suffering and acknowledged our family’s 4 generations of contributions to the Indian armed forces. The next date in Court is 23 Dec. I look forward to the next steps optimistically. At this time I will not be able to answer any questions from members of the media or press. They may kindly contact the leading counsel on my case from India, Mr. Raghav Kacker, Kacker & Co., who is leading & assisting me in navigating these very challenging times."

Celina Jaitly's brother had been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services, PTI news agency reported.