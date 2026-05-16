Celina Jaitly pens emotional note for Preity Zinta amid domestic violence case against Peter Haag: ‘In darkest times…’

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly is going through a contentious divorce with Austrian businessman Peter Haag, whom she has accused of domestic violence. On Thursday, the actor attended an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match with Preity Zinta as her team, the Punjab Kings, played. After the match, Celina penned an emotional note, calling Preity one of the ‘biggest lights’ in her lift. (Also Read: Celina Jaitly alleges Peter Haag is manipulating Austrian laws, blocking her calls and messages to children amid divorce)

Celina Jaitly says Preity Zinta is phenomenal

Celina Jaitly attended an IPL match with Preity Zinta.

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After attending the IPL match, Celina posted numerous pictures of her and Preity on Instagram, writing, “#aboutlastnight -,In my darkest times, one of the biggest lights in my life is my darling, sweetheart, the one and only queen, Preity Zinta. The whole world knows how stunning she is, what a phenomenal actor she is, but her heart is every bit as stunning and as phenomenal as she is on the outside.”

She added, “Preity… the only queen who ‘owns’ the kings. The Punjab kings… a woman who has made her mark not just in cinema, not just in sports, but in the hearts of millions. I felt so proud standing by her last night, cheering for her incredible spirit, her passion, and her love for her team, the Punjab Kings.” She also had love for Pratibha Ranta and others who joined them, “And making the evening even more special was my sweetie pie Pratibha Ranta, the amazing and hilarious Sajid–Wajid, dearest Jiju Gene, and my dearest Col Deepanker Zinta.”

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{{^usCountry}} Writing about Punjab Kings losing the match, she ended her note with, “Sports is all about winning, sometimes losing… but that’s why we call it a game. And this game, we enjoyed it the best. Chakde Phatte .. team Punjab Kings.” Delnaaz Irani agreed with Celina and commented, “Absolutely, shes a cutie. Wishing you the best Celina ..keep the faith ..lots of love.” Celina Jaitly’s divorce from Peter Haag {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writing about Punjab Kings losing the match, she ended her note with, “Sports is all about winning, sometimes losing… but that’s why we call it a game. And this game, we enjoyed it the best. Chakde Phatte .. team Punjab Kings.” Delnaaz Irani agreed with Celina and commented, “Absolutely, shes a cutie. Wishing you the best Celina ..keep the faith ..lots of love.” Celina Jaitly’s divorce from Peter Haag {{/usCountry}}

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Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter in 2010, and they became parents to twin boys in 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twins in 2017, but one of them died due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that he had subjected her to continuous domestic violence.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against Peter due to alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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