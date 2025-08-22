Celina Jaitly visits son's grave, tells the story of how she lost him: ‘I wished there were medicines I could take…’

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly shared a deeply emotional Instagram post, reflecting on the bittersweet journey of becoming a mother while grappling with the unimaginable loss of her son Shamsher. Celina Jaitly shared her emotional struggles during pregnancy and the enduring impact on her family, highlighting the strength of bereaved parents.

Celina opens up about loss of her son

Accompanied by a poignant photo of herself and son Arthur at the gravesite of Shamsher, who would have been his twin brother, Celina wrote, “I wished I could save him… but I couldn’t.” She recalled learning of Shamsher’s diagnosis—hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS)—during her second twin pregnancy, just months after losing her father.

Despite seeking help from top doctors across Dubai, London, and India, Shamsher’s condition was incurable. “The most difficult part... was not being able to do anything while I was pregnant,” she shared.

Celina described the pain of feeling powerless as a parent. “We endured the pregnancy in pain & prayer, hoping for a miracle… I wished there were medicines I could take… but there was nothing.”

Her post also resonated with hope and gratitude: “God did not leave us empty-handed. I often think what life would have been had Shamsher survived. Seeing the older twins’ camaraderie, I feel Arthur misses that deeply.” She acknowledged the emotional echoes Shamsher leaves behind in Arthur’s life, and how her other children strive to comfort their youngest brother.

Celina emphasised, “Congenital challenges change families forever, but they also reveal unimaginable strength.”

About Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly, a former Miss India and Bollywood actor, made her film debut with Janasheen in 2003 and went on to star in films like No Entry, Golmaal Returns, and Tom, Dick and Harry. In 2011, she married Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. The couple has been blessed with two sets of twin boys. Their first twins, Winston and Viraaj, were born in 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twin boys—Arthur and Shamsher. Tragically, Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart condition.