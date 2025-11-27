Celina Jaitly vows to keep fighting for her dignity amid allegations against her husband in domestic violence case

A few days ago, actor Celina Jaitly filed a case against her husband Peter Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, seeking ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss. The case was filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court of Maharashtra's Mumbai. The actor has now penned an emotional note sharing that despite the ‘turbulent storm’ in her life, she will not bow down and continue to fight for herself without any support. Celina Jaitly shared that she never imagined she would spend fighting alone without any support system.

What Celina shared

Taking to her X account on Thursday, Celina penned a long note to address the recent allegations and legal case. She began, “In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me.”

‘To show no mercy when I have been wronged’

She added, “Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence. But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith. I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall. To fight when my heart is breaking. To show no mercy when I have been wronged. To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements.”

She concluded, “Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from me. Photo: From my wedding registration.”

Celina got married to Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2010. They have three sons – twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.

She claimed Peter called her a “wh**e” in front of their children. She has also claimed that he demanded expensive gifts during their wedding, painting a disturbing picture of emotional, sexual and financial abuse within the marriage.