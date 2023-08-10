Censor's changes to Akshay Kumar's character in OMG 2 are ‘not justified’, says Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has said that changing the character of Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film OMG 2 is not justified, adding that he believes that Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should not exist at all. Speaking with India.com in a new interview, Vivek also questioned the need for censorship in films and shows. Vivek is a member of the CBFC. He also clarified that he is not a part of the reviewing committee and is yet to watch the film that releases on August 11. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri talks about ‘lonely deaths’ in films after Nitin Desai's suicide)

Changes to Akshay's character 'not justified'

Akshay Kumar is a messenger of Shiva in OMG 2.

Asked if changes made to Akshay’s character (earlier Lord Shiva, now changed to a messenger of the Hindu God) is justified, Vivek told the portal, “No, it is not justified. I don’t agree with that. First of all, even though I am a part of CBFC, I am totally against it. CBFC shouldn’t be pressurised to do anything. Whatever is happening, it’s happening because of social and religious pressures. He added that everybody now understands the CBFC is a vulnerable body that will succumb to pressure. He added that he could not understand why a film should be asked to make as many as 27 cuts and wondered why should CBFC be the one to decide that.

'CBFC should not exist'

"Even though I am a part of CBFC but if you ask me, I honestly believe there shouldn’t be any CBFC. I am against any kind of boycotts and bans on the movies. I believe in free speech. I, in fact, believe in absolute free speech, to the extent, that I think even hate speech should be allowed. What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go,” Vivek added.

Censor troubles for OMG 2

Releasing months after the controversial mythological film Adipurush that created ripples across the globe, OMG 2 faced unprecedented trouble at the reviewing table at CBFC. Reports said that the film was scrutinised in view of the objections made against the Prabhas-starrer film that released earlier this year.

After weeks of speculations over whether or not the film will receive a U/A certificate, the film was awarded an A certificate with 27 cuts. While no official statements were made, reports suggested that the makers wanted a UA certificate as their film is about sex education and aims at educating teenagers. However, they had to settle for an A certificate eventually for the film to release in theatres.

More about OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with Akshay. It is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG which featured Akshay as Lord Krishna. Paresh Rawal plays a businessman fighting a legal battle against God, because his shop was destroyed due to a natural calamity and the insurance company won't pay him calling it ‘an act of God’.

The new film features Yami as a lawyer opposite Pankaj - a Shiva devotee - who fights for his teen son. Akshay plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva.

