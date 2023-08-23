Chandrayaan-3: Amitabh Bachchan to R Madhavan, celebs look forward to the historic moon landing

Celebrities have joined millions of Indians who await Chandrayaan-3's moon landing on Wednesday. The mission is likely to create history for India by becoming the fourth country to be soft-landing on the lunar surface, following countries like US, China and Russia. Ahead of the moment, celebrities have praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its mission on social media. Also read: John Cena posts a pic of tricolour ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing

Celebs cheer for ISRO

Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and many other celebs are waiting to see Chandrayaan-3's moon landing soon.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recited a few lines on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 to celebrate the Vikram lander finally meeting 'Chanda Mama'. He said, "Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. (In the evening, tomorrow, when the moon rises, our country’s footprints will be imprinted on the soil of the moon….Tomorrow, the moon of the stories of our childhood stories… will be within reach to our country.).”

Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desh ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai. (This achievement is a message for every citizen of this country that the country has taken a turn, now we also have to do something)," he also added during the latest episode.

Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, “Prayed for the success of #Chandrayan3 in the home temple today. Worshiped for the tireless efforts of our @isro scientists to pay off. Best wishes and congratulations to all the countrymen in advance. Jai Mahadev. Jai Bajrang Bali. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Hind!”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan tweeted, "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch." Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo of himself in an ISRO t-shirt and shared his excitement. He wrote, “It's #Chandrayaan3Landing Day 6.04.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted a picture of the moon and wrote on Twitter, "Almost 250.000 km away. Today, India's #Chandrayaan3Mission will attempt a landing in the darkness..on the far side of the moon. A billion hearts praying for its safe landing that will lead India to the forefront of the world's exploration of space. Jai Hind #isroindia."

Kantara star Rishab Shetty also celebrated the impending moon landing, “Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander#Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #ISROMissions #ISRO #India #ProudIndian.”

Chandrayaan-3's moon landing timings

Previously, Kareena Kapoor had shared plans of watching Chandrayaan-3's moon landing with her family. As per ISRO, the landing is scheduled to happen on August 23 at around 6:04 pm. The live coverage will be broadcasted on the ISRO website, YouTube channel, Facebook, DD National TV, and Disney+ Hotstar.

