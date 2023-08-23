John Cena posts a pic of tricolour ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, internet calls him ‘Jay Sinha’

John Cena, popular Hollywood actor and WWE superstar, has posted an image of the tricolour on his Instagram. While fans are excited by John's salute to India, many are wondering if it's a tribute to the nation's Chandrayaan-3 mission, that's scheduled to land on the moon on Wednesday. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in next action film, titled revealed) John Cena posted a picture of the tricolour on his Instagram

John Cena's Instagram post

John took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted an image of the Indian National Flag with a white background. Since the image was not accompanied by any caption or explanation, it left the internet users to their imagination.

Reactions to John's post

Many internet users speculated that John's post is a tribute to India's Chandrayaan 3 mission. A user commented, “Chandrayaan 3 will land safely (red heart emoji).” Another user wrote in the comments, “That’s for Chandrayaan 3 Landing today! (Fire emojis)."

The official Instagram handle of WWE India also posted a comment, suggesting another reason why John may have posted an image of the tricolour. The comment read, “#WWESuperstarSpectacle in Hyderabad, @johncena! (red heart emoji).” John Cena is scheduled to appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad on September 8, where he'll make his return to India after 17 years.

Many internet users drew an Indian connection to John. A couple of comments hilariously rechristened him “John Sinha.” Another user commented, “Bro just summoned Indians across the globe.” A user even went as far as to suggest, “Krrish cameo in Peacemaker season 2 confirmed guys (two take-a-bow emojis).” John Cena played Peacemaker in James Gunn's HBO Max spin-off series of their 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad.

What's John Cena upto?

Besides his WWE commitments, John Cena is also an active actor in Hollywood. He was last seen reprising his role of Jakob Toretto in Fast X, the 10th instalment of Vin Diesel's action thriller Fast and Furious franchise. John is currently filming for Heads of State, Ilya Naishuller's action comedy also starring Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra.

