Chandu Champion box office collection day 11: Kartik Aaryan film enters 50 crore club in India in less than two weeks

Chandu Champion box office collection day 11: The film has been performing well in theatres. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has entered the ₹50 crore club in India. The sports drama is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. (Also Read | Chandu Champion so close to ₹50 crore haul: ​Check out Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office hits​ till now) Vijay Raaz and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion box office

The film minted ₹35.25 crore nett in week one of its release. It earned ₹2.65 crore nett on day 8, ₹4.85 crore nett on day 9 and ₹6.5 crore nett on day 10. On day 11, Chandu Champion earned ₹1.75 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the India total of the film is roughly ₹51 crore nett.

Chandu Champion had an overall 13.14 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the role of Chandu. Chandu Champion, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, released in theatres on June 14. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav and Bhagyashree Borse in pivotal roles.

Kartik shared photos from film's screening

Kartik on Monday dropped a series of videos and a photo on Instagram with children whom he met at the theatre while screening of the film. He called it a "priceless moment." The caption read, "Some priceless moments of joy and pride, interacting with real champions in theatres... #Gratitude (folded hands emoji). #ChanduChampion in theatres."

Fans react to Kartik's video

A fan wrote, "The cheers, the applause, the hooting is constant everywhere you go! this is what you've earned with your incredible performance." A person said, "Hoping for more and more houseful shows today and this week!" "Your best performance to date," commented an Instagram user. A comment read, “The cheers, the applause, the hooting is constant everywhere you go! this is what you've earned with your incredible performance.”