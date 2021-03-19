Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again
Producer Anand Pandit's mystery-thriller Chehre tells the story of two individuals who are fighting to win the game of justice.
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The film stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are in the lead where Amitabh would be seen playing the character of a lawyer. The angry young man of the 20th century who has been a legend for decades now has thrilled the viewers with so many of his previous performances.

In the last few years, the Agneepath actor has given several blockbuster films but a few that can be highlighted well are Pink, Badla, and now the audience is looking forward to Chehre. Interestingly, in all these films he was seen reprising the character of a lawyer who is fighting for justice.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor's versatility is always seen through the characters he chooses to play. There was a time when he played the young, robust, and rustic man who was fighting against evil, then came a phase where he portrayed the fatherly figures and so many more varied characters. Going a step ahead he even played characters like Auro in Paa and Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku that won the hearts of many and made all of us realise that the lion always rules the jungle.

Now, through Anand Pandit's Chehre, it is the third time when Amitabh would be seen playing the role of a lawyer who is eager to provide justice to a victim of a heinous crime.

Sharing about the same, Pandit says, "Amitabh Bachchan can portray any character under the sun, he is that gifted. However, when you imagine the character of a lawyer, his presence must look strong yet reliable and responsible. I can only see Mr Bachchan acing such roles."

In this film Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are sharing the screen for the first time.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

The film is all set to release in the cinema houses on April 9, 2021.

