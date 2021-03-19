IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know Ranveer Singh's grandmother Chand Burke was an actor, was given a break in Bollywood by Raj Kapoor?
Ranveer Singh's paternal grandmother Chand Burke was an actor.
Ranveer Singh's paternal grandmother Chand Burke was an actor.
bollywood

Did you know Ranveer Singh's grandmother Chand Burke was an actor, was given a break in Bollywood by Raj Kapoor?

Ranveer Singh may be an 'outsider' in Bollywood, but he does have a film connection - his paternal grandmother Chand Burke was an actor who worked in Hindi and Punjabi films.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Ranveer Singh is easily one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today. With a string of hit films under his belt, he is at the top of his game. Around the time Ranveer entered the film industry, there was much talk about how he was related to Sonam Kapoor. However, what many might not know is that his paternal grandmother, Chand Burke, was a successful actor in her day.

She made her Hindi film debut in Raj Kapoor's Boot Polish. The 1954 film, about two orphans, was an RK Films production with strong socialist undertones. The film's child star, Baby Naaz, even earned a special mention at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival. Playing the wicked aunt to the two orphans was Ranveer's grandmother Chand. She continued to appear in character roles the 1950s and 1960s, but of not much significance.


However, Chand was not just a Hindi film actor. She was a well-known name in Punjabi films before the Partition. In fact, she was well-known in films made in Lahore for her dancing skills and was called 'Dancing Lily of Punjab'.

Chand was married to a writer and film director Niranjan, whom she divorced. She then married a businessman called Sundar Singh Bhavnani. She had two children with him, daughter Tonya and son, Jagjit. Ranveer is Jagjit's son.

Chand was a Christian by birth and was born in modern-day Pakistan. Her brother Samuel Martin Burke was an Indian Civil Service officer and a diplomat, who had authored a number of books on foreign policy.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo

Ranveer and Sonam do share a connect - Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor are second cousins.

Ranveer married Deepika Padukone in 2018 at Italy's scenic Lake Como. The two dated for long time before tying the knot. They have also worked together in a number of films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They will be seen together in Kabir Khan's 83 as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ranveer singh sonam kapoor bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh showed off his chiselled body in new pics.
Ranveer Singh showed off his chiselled body in new pics.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled bod, takes inspiration from Brown Munde

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest Instagram post on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday at Karan Johar's party.(Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday at Karan Johar's party.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika-Ranveer, Arjun-Malaika arrive for Karan Johar's bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar held Alia Bhatt's birthday party and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and many others were in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Actor Tanushree Dutta wants to make a comeback in Bollywood.
Actor Tanushree Dutta wants to make a comeback in Bollywood.
bollywood

Tanushree says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' upon her birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta has narrated the 'near-death experiences' she's had in her life. She said that as a premature baby, her parents were told to prepare for a funeral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
bollywood

Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Producer Anand Pandit's mystery-thriller Chehre tells the story of two individuals who are fighting to win the game of justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu will star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles.
Ram Setu will star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's seeks Lord Ram's blessings in Ayodhya before shoot begins

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • The team of Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Abhishek Sharma and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi took part in a puja in Ayodhya on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga movie review: John Abraham-starrer is a heavy-duty action flick

By Monika Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:31 PM IST
  • Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta returns to the gangster genre with a heavy-duty action film where guns and goons do the talking. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi lead an all-star (male) cast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh's paternal grandmother Chand Burke was an actor.
Ranveer Singh's paternal grandmother Chand Burke was an actor.
bollywood

Did you know Ranveer's grandmom was an actor, was given break by Raj Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Ranveer Singh may be an 'outsider' in Bollywood, but he does have a film connection - his paternal grandmother Chand Burke was an actor who worked in Hindi and Punjabi films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra unveiled Sona earlier this month.
Priyanka Chopra unveiled Sona earlier this month.
bollywood

Priyanka invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her new Indian restaurant, Sona. Check it out here, and also see some of the signature dishes on the menu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra.
Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Sara is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan jokingly asked for prospective grooms after posing in Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. Check out her new pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade.
bollywood

Arjun says Parineeti is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Kapoor has reflected on reuniting with his old co-star Parineeti Chopra, on the much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor has acted in more than 40 feature films in 10 different languages and won accolades for several performances.
The actor has acted in more than 40 feature films in 10 different languages and won accolades for several performances.
bollywood

Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood.
Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood.
bollywood

Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. But that is possible only because he works very hard on it. But there are days when he, too, does not feel like attending 'class'. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora can be seen twerking in new video.
Malaika Arora can be seen twerking in new video.
bollywood

Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a glimpse of her twerking skills on Instagram and her fans can't get enough of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is shooting for his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is shooting for his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan can sprint like a pro, watch him race a friend in new video from AP

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, posted a video in which he was seen running uphill with a colleague and eventually beat him. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in Saina and Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.
Parineeti Chopra in Saina and Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.
bollywood

Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about how her cousin Priyanka Chopra helped her prepare for her upcoming film, a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new closeup picture of himself on Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new closeup picture of himself on Instagram.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lot of Bollywood actors of late have been diagnosed Covid positive.
A lot of Bollywood actors of late have been diagnosed Covid positive.
bollywood

Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:08 PM IST
With several working actors such as Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee being diagnosed Covid positive, is there a potential shut down in the offing for the film industry again? We talk to makers and experts to know the sentiment within the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP