Chhaava box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal film mints over 19 crore, enters 200 crore club in India

Box office game

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹19.61 crore (nett) on its seventh day for all languages. The total stands at ₹217.36 crore. The film had an overall 23.42 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Thursday.

The morning shows recorded 17.25 per cent footfall, with 24.14 per cent in the afternoon and 28.88 per cent in the evening. Earlier, the film had crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just three days of its release. The film was released on February 14, registering an opening of ₹31 crore.

Beyond India, the film's worldwide box office collection is making a splash globally as well. The film has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide and also became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The film had earlier beaten Akshay Kumar's Sky Force's ₹168 crore mark to become Bollywood's biggest film of 2025.

All about Chhaava

Helmed by director Laxman Utekar, the historical drama Chhaava boasts an impressive ensemble cast, led by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna as the Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Following its theatrical release on February 14, Chhaava garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics, but overwhelmingly enthusiastic praise from audiences.

Recently, Vicky shared a joint post on Instagram with Maddock Films, where he went into detail about the 6-month long process of preparation that went behind the scenes. Vicky began with the horse riding sessions, and called them ‘extremely rigorous,’ as it also involved weapons training. The actor was seen practising the action sequences with crew members. “On each day there was about 6-8 hours of training work,” said the actor.

He added that on most days he would return home and see some new wound on his body, because of all the action training that was going on for the shoot. “The kind of discipline that has come into my life has never been there before,” said Vicky. He was seen training hard in between scenes, with makeup on his body. The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa.