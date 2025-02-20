Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film is 2025's highest-grossing Indian film, mints 270 cr

The juggernaut that is Chhaava continues to roll on. On the sixth day of its release - Wednesday - Chhaava crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide and also became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. And all this in the first week itself. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax-free in Goa) Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal's film is racing towards ₹ 300 crore.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 6

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava has earned ₹197.75 crore nett ( ₹237 crore gross) in the domestic market in its first six days, Sacnilk reported. The film saw a huge jump in collection on Wednesday as the state of Maharashtra had a public holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. Given that Maharashtra has led the collections for Chhaava since its release, the holiday gave a big boost to the collections nationally. Chhaava earned ₹32 crore net in India on Wednesday, a very strong 27% boost from Tuesday's haul of ₹25.25 crore.

Overseas, Chhaava has performed well, earning over $4 million ( ₹33 crore). While the collections in overseas territories are not as strong as the domestic market, it has still enabled the Vicky Kaushal-starrer to earn ₹270 crore worldwide. It should cross the ₹300-crore mark by Thursday end.

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2025

With its earnings on Wednesday, Chhava has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It has beaten Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The Daggubati Venkatesh-starrer had earned over ₹252 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk. Chhaava cleared the mark in only six days and is set to widen the gap in the coming days and weeks. Chhaava had earlier beaten Akshay Kumar's Sky Force's ₹168 crore mark to become Bollywood's biggest film of 2025.

All about Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14 to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but huge praise from the audiences.