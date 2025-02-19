Vicky Kaushal details 6 months of intense prep to become Chhaava, from horse riding to action training. Watch BTS video

Actor Vicky Kaushal is earning praise for his performance in Chhaava, where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The biopic drama directed by Laxman Utekar has been running successfully in theatres. The makers of the film have now shared a compilation of the months-long training that the actor underwent to play the part. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 4: Vicky Kaushal film closer to ₹200 crore mark) Vicky Kaushal shared a BTS video of the training that went on to create the character in Chhaava.

Vicky's preparation for Chhaava

On Tuesday, Vicky shared a joint post on Instagram with Maddock Films, where he went into detail about the 6-month long process of preparation that went behind the scenes. Vicky began with the horse riding sessions, and called them ‘extremely rigorous,’ as it also involved weapons training. The actor was seen practising the action sequences with crew members. “On each day there was about 6-8 hours of training work,” said the actor.

He went on to add that on most days he would return home and see some new wound on his body, because of all the action training that was going on for the shoot. “The kind of discipline that has come into my life has never been there before,” said Vicky. He was seen training hard in between scenes, with makeup on his body.

Vicky added: “One thing was certain that I had to bulk up a lot. I have to gain good muscle mass. Laxman sir had called Dinu sir and said that he has found his Chhaava.”

The actor recently visited Babulnath Temple in Mumbai after the film's release, where it crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky thanked fans for the roaring response and said, “All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite.