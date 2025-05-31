Chidiya review: This simple tale about badminton soars on hope and a lot of heart

Chidiya Movie Review

Director: Mehran Amrohi

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash

Star Rating: ★★★.5 One gets thrown off a bit, seeing Pahlaj Nihalani’s (former CBFC chairperson) signature on the censor certificate as Chidiya begins. It’s taken the film 10 years to see the light of day in theatres. The struggle for smaller films to find good exhibition and distribution continues—but it’s finally available now. And thank God for that. Chidiya movie review: Strong performances make this optimistic tale memorable.

Chidiya: what is the story?

The story revolves around two brothers, Shanu and Bua (played by Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak), who cannot attend school due to financial constraints. Yet, they live a content life with their mother (Amruta Subhash) in a Mumbai chawl, alongside their kind-hearted neighbour Balai (Vinay Pathak), a spot boy in the Hindi film industry. Their mother, burdened by reality, pushes them to start working, and they find themselves employed at a tea stall on a film set. One fine day, Shreyas Talpade—playing himself—gifts Shanu a shuttlecock, or chidiya in Hindi. Thus begins a heartfelt mission: to play the 'chidiya wala game'- badminton.

That, in essence, is the plot. Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, the film’s tone is optimistic. How one simple game becomes a boy’s dream, shielding him from the harshness his mother endures, is both moving and tender. Vinay Pathak’s Balai is a standout character — paternal toward Shanu and Bua, treating them no differently than his own daughter. The film chooses to believe that the world is inherently kind. From the neighbourhood tailor to the tea stall owner, everyone extends warmth. The only antagonist here is the circumstance, not any individual.

A well deserved release

It’s important to remember that Chidiya was made in a pre-OTT era, when theatres and television were the two primary mediums of entertainment. The screenplay remains simple, almost old-school, but it’s to the film’s credit that it keeps you engaged despite the slow-burn pace. No small feat in an age of shrinking attention spans.

Amruta Subhash delivers a compelling performance as the guilt-ridden mother. Svar and Ayush, the two child actors, hold their ground remarkably well against seasoned actors. Brijendra Kala, as the kind tea stall owner, lends dignity to his small yet memorable role.

In closing, Chidiya is a gentle reminder of the power of small dreams and everyday kindness. It may not roar with dramatic highs, but it speaks in a sincere voice that stays with you.