Children's Day 2025 exclusive! Bhumi Pednekkar's special Navratri look

ByNatasha Coutinho
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 01:55 am IST

Bhumi Pednekkar celebrates Children’s Day by sharing a cherished childhood photo.

On Children’s Day, Bhumi Pednekkar took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a priceless picture from her childhood. The actor fondly recalled the innocence and carefree joy of her early years, giving fans a glimpse of the little girl behind the powerhouse performer she is today.

Bhumi tells us some of her earliest memories are being dressed up by the women in her family. “My mother, my maasi, my cousins, and our family friends Sajida kaki, Chintu and Farah. They’d put jewellery on me, dab on a little makeup, and click endless photos. My mother still laughs about how I’d start posing the moment I saw a camera,” she says.

She says her love for the camera, grew into a fascination for the performing arts.

Speaking about this photo she recalls, “One of these photographs, taken during Navratri, remains especially dear. Those early rituals of play and beauty planted something in me a curiosity for expression and transformation. At thirteen, I saved all my pocket money to buy my first set of makeup products, and I haven’t stopped experimenting since. I was a performer then, I’m a performer now.”

