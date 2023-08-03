Chrisann Pereira returns to India after getting cleared in UAE drugs case. Watch her homecoming video

Four months after she was framed in fake drug case and arrested in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 1, actor Chrisann Pereira returned to Mumbai on Thursday. Chrisann Pereira interacts with Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar and his team at CP office in Mumbai. Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar.

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested baker Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi for allegedly sending Pereira to Sharjah, UAE carrying drugs in a trophy. The actor was arrested for drug smuggling and was released by UAE authority on April 26.

Chrisann was sent to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the guise of an audition. A little before she boarded the flight, she was given a trophy stuffed with drugs by Ravi – the same trophy that one of Paul’s other victims, Rishikesh Pandya, had refused to carry. She was told that the trophy was part of the audition prop. But when she landed at Sharjah on April 1 she was arrested by the authorities and later taken to Sharjah central prison.

Chrisann's brother Kevin shared a video of them meeting and hugging at the airport. “Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us. I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back,” he wrote.

Paul with the help of Bobhate tried to frame five people from whom Paul wanted to take revenge from them. During investigation police found that Paul not just framed the Sadak 2 actor but also four others as part of an extortion racket.

Police said that Paul, a baker by profession, ran up a heavy debt and came up with this convoluted ploy of extracting money from families after setting up his unsuspecting victims as drug mules and getting them arrested at Sharjah airport where he would call and give the authorities a tip off about certain incoming passengers carrying drugs.

Paul and his associate Rajesh Bobhate both are in judicial custody.

