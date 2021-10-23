Cinemas have finally reopened, but are audiences ready? Here’s what actors have to say

It is raining big screen films in Bollywood as the release calendar got a much-needed push after cinemas reopened in Maharashtra from October 22. With several films bee lining for releases, we ask actors about how excited they are to get back to watching films on the big screen as an audience and whether the audience is totally ready to get back to the habit of watching films in theatres.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Of course, bahut positive hai ki cinemas khul rahi hai waapis se. As to what happens to the business, when cinemas start operating everywhere, then we shall see how things shape up. I am definitely looking forward to watching films for sure.

Sonnalli Seygall

The last film that I watched in cinemas was my film Jai Mummy Di which released on January 17, 2020 and it has been a long time since I stepped foot in a cinema hall. Movie watching in theatre is a ritual that my mum and I have had for years. I want to go to cinemas with a tub of popcorn. However, we will all have to do it with full precautions.

Siddhanth Kapoor’s film Chehre released in cinemas.

Siddhanth Kapoor

People are still confused about going to cinemas. We love that cinemas are reopening and people are doubly vaccinated. It will be a challenge to get people back to cinemas. May be after a year and half. It is a bad pandemic, people are going through mental issues, honestly to me going to cinemas and all does not make sense to me right now because we need to get our mindset together and vaccinated first,

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Oh yes, I can’t want to go to a movie theatre and watch one of these films. I am very happy that theatres are back because the magic of cinemas are in theatres. There is no denying what that screen and celluloid does to a film, it is something people will experience and that is something unmatchable.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani

Cinemas have been ruling g for years now, you can’t just write it off. Cinematic experience cannot be match with OTT. The big ticket films will enthral and lure the audiences back to cinemas. It might take a bit of time but it will happen. I am an optimist. If people are genuinely interested in a film they will watch the film and so will I.