Cirkus box office day 3 collection: Ranveer Singh film earns in first weekend what Simmba made on its opening day alone

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, had a sluggish Christmas holiday and only managed to earn ₹8 crore nett on Sunday, with an overall first weekend collection of ₹20.75 crore nett. The comedy film's first weekend numbers is nearly the same as the first day collections of Simmba (2018), which was the first time they worked together on a film. The opening day numbers for the action film were ₹20.72 crore nett in India. (Also read: Cirkus box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film shows no growth, stands at ₹12.65 crore total)

The ensemble comedy, which also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Johnny Lever, made ₹6.5 crore on Friday and ₹6.25 crore on Saturday. While there was a slight growth on the weekend from Saturday to Sunday, Cirkus could not fully capitalise on the Christmas holiday weekend.

According to a report on the trade website, Box Office India, the Hindi film also faced competition from the Hollywood film Avatar The Way Of Water which was running in its second weekend. The sci-fi sequel, directed by James Cameron, has released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Avatar The Way Of Water's Hindi version beat Cirkus in all the Hindi circuits, even though it was the Hollywood film's second weekend.

Rohit Shetty's film has a tough week ahead, despite it being the last major Hindi release of 2022. It also faces no competition from other Hindi films until the second of week of January in the new year. However, Avatar The Way Of Water will continue to compete alongside it as it gains traction in India and around the world.

Cirkus also features an ensemble cast that stars Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma and Tiku Talsania. Ranveer Singh's wife, actor Deepika Padukone, has a cameo in the song Current Laga Re.

The Hindustan Times review of the film had stated, "The first half is so average that you can easily afford a few power naps. Cut to post interval, when the chaos starts to set in with everyone trying to make sense of things, it gets even more unfunny. It's all too loud, garish and blah. In the name of period comedy, we see everyone dressed in outlandish clothes from the '60s with tacky headbands, printed fabrics, strange accessories and weird hairdos."

