Cirkus box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film shows no growth, stands at 12.65 crore total

Rohit Shetty's latest release Cirkus failed to impress the critics as well as the audience. The comedy multi-starrer opened at ₹6.25 crore nett and recorded similar collections on day 2. It stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Johnny Lever and many others. (Also read: Fans can't unsee Salman Khan's reaction when Ranveer Singh made fun of Bombay Velvet. Watch)

Cirkus collected ₹6.40 crore nett on Saturday and now stands at ₹12.65 crore nett at the domestic box office. Its crucial for the film to benefit from the Christmas weekend. The film failed to give Avatar: The Way of Water competition at the box office which went on to cross ₹200 crore in India on Saturday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the two-day collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3. [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz."

[#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ix02PbCYUJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2022

Cirkus also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee and Siddhartha Jadhav. It is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors. Deepika Padukone also has a special dance number titled Current Laga in the film. She will now be seen as lady cop in his next Singham installment.

Rohit has also revealed the connection between his films Cirkus and Golmaal. He had said at an event before the film's release, "Ajay [Devgn] sir won't be in the film, but his childhood is. It's kind of a prequel you can say because of one iconic location, like in Singham, it is Shivgadh, similarly in Cirkus and Golmaal, its Jamnadaas Orphanage. Ranveer's character in Cirkus is also from the same orphanage, that's the connection. We will give further details when we make Golmaal 5 in the future."

Ranveer will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the film also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

