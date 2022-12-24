Fans can't unsee Salman Khan's reaction when Ranveer Singh made fun of Bombay Velvet. Watch

An old video of Ranveer Singh talking about Anurag Kashyap’s film Bombay Velvet has surfaced on Reddit. At an event, the actor was jokingly promoting his film, Bajirao Mastani which released in the same year when Bombay Velvet was out. He once again made fun of the film during an appearance on a show, hosted by Salman Khan. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap reacts to Ranveer Singh's remark on being dropped from Bombay Velvet)

In the video, Ranveer tells paparazzi at what seems to be an award night, “Maniesh Paul aye host humare aaj raat ke. I think unhone bhi aaj ‘velvet’ hi pehna hain. Velvet se yaad aya, mere picture ke bare mein baat karte hain. Jo picture maine ki hain, Bajirao Mastani (Here’s our host of the night, Maneish Paul, who is wearing velvet. This reminds me of my film, in which I have acted, Bajirao Mastani).”

The same video then takes the audience to 2018 when Ranveer reached Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss for the promotions of his film, Simmba. He was also with co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty. During the show, Ranveer jokingly mentioned about his thoughts around Bombay Velvet again. “Ek baar maine sanch mein bohot aansu bahaye they jab maine Bombay Velvet dekha tha,” Ranveer shared and left the audience and the Simmba film team in splits.

He further added, “Audience aab toh aap hans rahe hain. Uss waqt pe aap bhi bohot roye they. Mujhe pata hain (People in the audience might be laughing now but I know they must have cried too).” While everyone laughed at him, Salman maintained a gentle look on his face.

Reacting to the old situations, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “Salman’s reaction is on point.” “Salman's look explains what he had in his future,” added another one hinting towards Ranveer’s film Cirkus which just released with bad critical reviews. Someone also said, “If you make a bad film, people will make fun of you. Ranveer shouldn't get pissed of when people will make fun of circus.”

Interestingly, Ranveer earlier said he was the first choice for Bombay Velvet. However he was dropped after being offered the project. His role went to Ranbir Kapoor. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7. Ranveer said, “I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I couldn’t justify the budget. My star value wasn’t high. But things have changed.”

Reflecting on Ranveer Singh’s claims, Anurag Kashyap recently told Pinkvilla, “After very long, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the movie and that he was dropped from the project because he would not be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it's not like that. This industry is a weird place. Consequences are mine and that's why I went to make films in a controlled budget where no one loses money. I don't want to make a blockbuster and I am not competing with anyone. The idea should be big and the film should be made in a controlled budget. The film becoming big is not in your hands," he reasoned. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bombay Velvet couldn’t survive at box office after mixed reviews from critics.

