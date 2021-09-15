Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / CISF puts Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their entourage of nannies through security protocol at airport. Watch video
bollywood

CISF puts Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their entourage of nannies through security protocol at airport. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with their children Taimur and Jeh, and their entourage of nannies, were put through the security protocol at the Mumbai airport by the CISF personnel.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with their children Taimur and Jehangir, at the Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetted off with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and their entourage of assistants on Wednesday. Pictures and videos of the family, posing together for the paparazzi, were shared online.

The videos showed Saif and Taimur making their way into the terminal ahead of the others. They were followed by a nanny carrying Jeh in her arms. Another nanny, who was carrying a bag, followed her. And finally, Kareena arrived. Each of them was stopped by the CISF personnel present at the terminal entrance and their IDs were checked. 

After everyone had cleared the preliminary security check, they made their way into the terminal. Kareena grabbed Jeh from the nanny for a photo-op and posed for the paparazzi with Saif and Taimur. It is unclear where they were headed, but they recently visited the Maldives to ring in Saif's birthday.

Fans were appreciative of the personnel. One person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post, "It’s good to see these Personnel smiling ...Very rare sight." But another person wrote, “It’s quite bothersome to see all this airport staff hovering around whenever some celebrity type is flying. What is their job exactly?”

Also read: Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is left scratching her head at Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit, asks 'ye kya ho raha hai'

A CISF officer was praised by the public recently after a similar video showed him ensuring that Salman Khan follow security protocol. After it was reported that the officer was penalised, the CISF clarified in a tweet that he was ‘suitably rewarded’. Correcting a news report, the CISF tweeted, "The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs."

Similar instances of Bollywood celebrities going through the mandatory airport security checks by showing IDs and pulling down masks to confirm identities have taken place with Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani as well.

saif ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan taimur ali khan nanny jehangir ali khan jeh ali khan jehan daruvala
