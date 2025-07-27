Co-actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya gives update on Anushka Sharma’s long-delayed Chakda Xpress: 'It’s her finest work'

It’s been over two years since Chakda Xpress was announced with much fanfare as Anushka Sharma’s big return to acting. Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the film generated massive buzz, but since then, there’s been radio silence. While fans continue to wait impatiently, even those involved in the project are growing restless. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays a significant role in the film, recently revealed he’s just as puzzled about the delay. Calling it one of Anushka’s finest performances, he expressed hope that the powerful biopic will finally see the light of day—and soon. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya expresses confusion and eagerness for the release of Chakda Express, praising Anushka Sharma's performance.

Dibyendu calls Chakda Express Anushka's best performance yet

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Dibyendu shared his own confusion over the film’s indefinite delay, echoing the frustration felt by fans.

“You have no idea how eagerly I’m waiting for the release. It’s a beautiful film. I saw it at (director) Prosit Roy’s house, and even though it wasn’t fully completed, it blew me away,” Dibyendu said.

He didn’t hold back in praising Anushka Sharma’s performance either, calling it her “best performance to date.” Asked whether the film has been shelved or postponed, Dibyendu admitted honestly, “I don’t know. I would’ve told you if I had any updates. But Clean Slate is on one side, and Netflix is on the other. What’s going on between them, I have no clue.”

About Chakda Express

Originally announced in 2022 as Anushka’s comeback film after Zero (2018), Chakda Xpress is backed by her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. However, the company reportedly ended its partnership with Netflix last year, leading to delays in several planned releases, including Chakda Xpress. It is reported that Clean Slate might repurchase the film from Netflix to explore alternative release platforms, but no official statement has been made by either party.