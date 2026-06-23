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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti, Rashmika film crosses 60 crore, beats Param Sundari

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: The film is directed by Homi Adjania. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release which starred Deepika Padukone.

Jun 23, 2026 10:12 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Last Friday saw the release of one of the big Hindi sequels of the year, Cocktail 2. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film opened to mied reviews. Despite that, Cocktail 2 maintained a good hold over the box office in its opening weekend. Let us take a look at how it is performing so far. (Also read: Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film)

Cocktail 2 box office

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Cocktail 2 has collected 6.41 crore on its 5th day of release. Since it is a weekday, the film was not expected to show a lot of growth anyway, still it has showed momentum so far. On Monday, the film collected 6.75 crore, which means Tuesday saw a slight dip in numbers. On Sunday, the film had its highest single-day haul, at 17.75 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 71.04 crore and the total India net to 60.66 crore so far.

Cocktail 2 has already surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which minted 50.60 Cr in net India collection. Cocktail 2 has also crossed the lifetime India net collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which stood at 51.35 crore. It has now crossed the India net collection of Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari which stood at 53.07 crore.

About Cocktail 2

It is co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

 
shahid kapoor rashmika mandanna kriti sanon homi adajania box office
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