Param Sundari OTT release: When and where to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy

After a fair theatrical run, Maddock Films’ romantic comedy Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is now streaming on Prime Video. Released in cinemas earlier this year, the film received mixed reviews from critics and criticism for its portrayal of the Malayali people and Kerala. However, Sidharth and Janhvi's chemistry managed to impress the audience. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari gets an OTT release.

Param Sundari OTT release

On Friday, Prime Video took to its official Instagram page to announce the film’s OTT release. Sharing pictures of Janhvi and Sidharth’s on-screen chemistry, the platform captioned the post, “Param, Sundari ke pyaar mein aur hum Param Sundari ke pyaar mein (Param is in love with Sundari and we are in love with Param Sundari) 🥰 #ParamSundariOnPrime. Watch Now.” The film is now available to stream from October 24.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Param Sundari tells the story of Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a spirited Punjabi boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app. His quest leads him to Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala. What begins as a playful cultural clash soon blossoms into a heartwarming journey filled with humour and love.

The film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Innayat Verma in pivotal roles. Despite mixed reviews, Param Sundari managed to gross ₹84.26 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹60 crore.

Reflecting on his role, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It’s the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart. Playing Param reminded me why I love romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe, and, somewhere, they remind you of your own journey.”

Janhvi Kapoor described the experience as a “beautiful journey”, adding, “It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special. I’m certain Param Sundari will connect with audiences everywhere.”