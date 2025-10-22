Kiara Advani celebrates first Diwali as mom with Sidharth Malhotra at her sasural in Delhi. See pics

It was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first Diwali as parents to their baby girl, and the actor marked the occasion by celebrating with her in-laws at their home in Delhi. If the pictures are anything to go by, the festivities were a glamorous and joy-filled affair. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

Kiara, Sidharth celebrate Diwali in Delhi

Kiara took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of her “Dilliwali Diwali,” sharing joyful pictures as she posed with Sidharth, along with their family members and close friends. The actor shared a collage featuring two images that captured moments with her family and friends during a Diwali gathering at their Delhi home.

In the pictures, Kiara is seen in an elegant white anarkali suit paired with minimal accessories, while Sidharth Malhotra, standing right beside her, complements her look perfectly in a matching white kurta-pyjama.

The couple was surrounded by friends dressed in vibrant festive attire, with the backdrop beautifully adorned with lights and flowers, creating a festive ambiance. Sharing the images, Kiara captioned, “Dilliwali Diwali.”

Kiara Advani also shared that she did her own makeup for the celebrations.

On Monday, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on Instagram to send festive wishes to their fans and well-wishers , treating fans to a video brimming with warmth, sparkle, and smiles. It marked Kiara’s first outing since she welcomed her baby girl. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Happy Diwali (yellow heart emojis) Love, Light and Sunshine".

Kiara, Sidharth become parents

Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple requested photographers to avoid clicking pictures of their newborn.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” read the note which they posted on Instagram. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

About Kiara, Sidharth’s recent work

Kiara was last seen in War 2, the spy action thriller which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was most recently seen in Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film was released in theatres on August 29. It also featured Janhvi Kapoor.