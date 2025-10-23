Janhvi Kapoor claps back at 'self-proclaimed doctor' who said she had buffaloplasty surgery: 'Transparency is important'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor broke her silence on the bizarre viral claim that she had ‘buffalo-plasty’ procedure done to make her upper lip fuller. The actor addressed the rumour while appearing on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. Janhvi Kapoor addressed rumours of getting a comestic surgery done to her face.

Janhvi Kapoor on buffalo-plasty claims

On the latest episode of the show, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Janhvi was joined by filmmaker Karan Johar as guests. During the interaction, Janhvi addressed body image issues that social media has instilled in Gen Z people. “I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate in young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things,” the actor said.

She then addressed how she came across a video that claimed to break down the surgical procedures she has had done to her face. “I saw this video the other day, some self-proclaimed doctors said: 'Let's do a review of everything this person has done to their face.' They said something like buffaloplasty,” recalled Janhvi, adding, “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai (I also want this procedure) and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important.”

What is buffalo-plasty?

Buffalo-plasty is a little-known cosmetic procedure that corrects the elongation of the bridge between the nose and the lips, giving a fuller appearance to the upper lip.

Janhvi was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. The film was panned by critics, but did decently well at the box office, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide.