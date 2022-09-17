What's wrong with Isha's family in Brahmastra? Video leaves all in splits: 'Jawan ladki ki missing complaint kyu nai?'

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is going strong at the box office, social media users who have already watched the film have been discussing its eccentricities at length. After several users made note of how Isha's (Alia) entire life revolves around Ranbir's Shiva, an Instagram user raised crucial questions about Isha's family in the film. Also Read| Ayan Mukerji talks Shah Rukh Khan's Brahmastra cameo, tribute to Swades

Karan Sareen, a content creator who goes by the name 'gorgeouspotaahto' on Instagram, shared a video on his handle about "Realistic problem in Brahmastra- Where is Isha's family?" In the video, he asked why Isha's (Alia Bhatt) family, who makes a fleeting appearance at the beginning of the film, have no concerns about her disappearance as she follows Shiva across India after their second meeting.

The Instagram user asked in his video, "Why are you guys not talking about the most unrealistic part in the film-- that why is Isha's father not registering a missing complaint with the police for his young daughter. This girl just came to India, and the second day after her return, she left on a pan-India tour with her new shady friend. Sometimes she is fighting the Kaldrishti gang and sometimes she is breaking her arm after falling from a terrace...More than Isha, Harry Potter's dead parents checked up on him even as ghosts."

The user further referred to Isha's apparent obsession with Shiva in Brahmastra, as he joked, "It looks like her father just came to India to leave her with Shiva that 'take care of your responsibility, we're tired of her.' Her family abandoned her, maybe because they got irritated that she takes Shiva's name 6600 times a day. Or they don't care because their daughter is a side-chick energy kind of girl who can die today or tomorrow."

Other Instagram users also had hilarious reactions to the video. One said, "Finally someone said it…spent half movie wondering where are her family members, and the rest of it thinking about VFX." Another commented, "Literally... Mom calling 35 times and then dad calls 1 time…you are assumed to be dead by then." It comes after a woman's video on how Isha keeps calling out Shiva's name throughout the film became popular among netizens.

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, released in theatres on September 9. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, the film is the first part of a planned sci-fi trilogy by Ayan.

