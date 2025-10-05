Confirmed! Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome baby girl, both doing well

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, have begun a new chapter as parents. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura got married on December 24, 2023.

The family celebrations are already underway, with Salman Khan making his way back to Mumbai to be by his brother’s side for this happy occasion.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura welcome baby girl

Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child in Mumbai. Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on Thursday, October 4, few days after the family hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and relatives including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.

On Saturday, Arbaaz was seen frequently visiting his wife at the hospital. Several other family members were also spotted dropping by later in the day. Arbaaz and Sshura were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, confirmed Arbaaz’s team to Hindustan Times.

This is Arbaaz’s second stint at fatherhood. He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

Another source revealed that the entire family is overjoyed with the new arrival and is eager to be by the couple’s side. The insider added that Salman, who was out of town for work, is now returning to Mumbai to celebrate the happy occasion with his family.

The couple hasn’t announced the news of their baby’s birth on their social media, and might make the announcement soon. “Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy,” added the source.

Arbaaz and Sshura’s baby shower was held in the last week of September. They arrived together at the baby shower while twinning in yellow. Arbaaz opted for a yellow shirt and white pants, while Sshura wore a long, flowing yellow dress. The couple was all smiles as they posed for a few pictures for the paparazzi before heading inside.

More about Arbaaz Khan and Sshura

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the news with a post. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani before getting married to Sshura.