Daadi Ki Shaadi review: This occasionally entertaining Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma-starrer loses steam quickly

Daadi Ki ShaadiDirector: Ashish R MohanCast: Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor SahniRating: 2.5 stars

Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

In today’s cinematic landscape, getting a film into theaters is a feat in itself. When that film lacks a big superstar or the safety net of a franchise, it becomes a Herculean task. The team behind Daadi Ki Shaadi is banking on the popularity of Kapil Sharma (also the co-producer), a heavy dose of nostalgia, and family-friendly content to pull audiences in. But is that enough to make it work? Let’s find out.

What is the plot of Daadi Ki Shaadi?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The story revolves around Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), widowed, who lives alone in Shimla in her sprawling bungalow. One fine day, an autocorrect error in a Facebook status makes it seem that she's marrying again- and all hell breaks loose. Her two sons and daughter, alongwith their families land up at her house to dissuade her. They feel embarassed at her decision. Tagging along with them is Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma), whose engagement to Kannu Ahuja (Sadia Khateeb) is stuck because of Vimla's re marriage plans.

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film opens with an effortless, feel-good charm. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Shimla, the visuals are as refreshing as the mountain air. The first half leans into it's comedic strengths, largely thanks to Kapil’s trademark wit, which lands effectively in several sequences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the tone shifts when Neetu Kapoor’s character reveals she withheld the truth about a botched Facebook status simply to trick her family into spending more time with her. At that moment, the narrative becomes clear: this is effectively a 2026 iteration of Baghban, trading traditional melodrama for a modern-age guilt trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the tone shifts when Neetu Kapoor’s character reveals she withheld the truth about a botched Facebook status simply to trick her family into spending more time with her. At that moment, the narrative becomes clear: this is effectively a 2026 iteration of Baghban, trading traditional melodrama for a modern-age guilt trip. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The verdict on Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The verdict on Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The momentum falters in the second half as the screenplay is stretched to it's breaking point. The narrative rhythm slows further with the introduction of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s character; what should have been a fresh development instead slows down the film, forcing it to juggle too many subplots.

While the film delivers genuine laughs, the emotional stakes eventually wear thin. Because the family dynamics lose their grip on the viewers halfway through, the final payoff feels overdue, arriving long after the viewer has checked out.

Nonetheless, the performances remain consistent. Kapil delivers a solid turn for the most part, as does Neetu Kapoor, though she is significantly underutilised with only a handful of sequences truly showcasing her acting range.

Sadia Khateeb and R. Sarathkumar both provide good support, while Yograj Singh commands the screen with a sturdy presence that fits the film's world perfectly. On the technical front, the music department is underwhelming, with no track standing out.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi manages to stay afloat largely because of it's committed performances and emotional sincerity. Ultimately, it lands as a modest, watchable drama that works in parts rather than as a wholly satisfying cinematic experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON