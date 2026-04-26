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Daboo Malik refutes son Amaal Mallik's claim that he was replaced by Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya

Amaal Mallik claimed his father Daboo Malik was replaced by Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya. Daboo clarified he was working on a different film. 

Apr 26, 2026 02:47 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Music composer and Bigg Boss 19 fame Amaal Mallik recently claimed that his father, composer Daboo Malik, had shot for Maine Pyaar Kiya but was replaced by Salman Khan without his knowledge. Daboo has now responded to his son’s claims, clarifying that he was actually working on a different film.

Daboo Malik clarifies he never shot for Maine Pyaar Kiya

Daboo Malik refutes shooting for Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kiya.

In a recent interview with Buzzzoka Prime, Daboo said, “Sawan Jhoom Utha uss picture ka naam tha jismein main kaam kar raha tha, Maine Pyaar Kiya nahi tha uska naam. Woh jab band ho gayi. Hume 1 saal ki mehanat ke baad pata chala ki woh picture nahi banane waali hai. Main ek din office gaya toh maine ek bahut bada poster dekha Maine Pyaar Kiya ka jismein pehli baar maine naya hero aur heroine dekhi. (The movie I was doing was Sawan Jhoom Utha, and not Maine Pyaar Kiya. That was canned. After working hard for a year, we learned the film was not being made. One day, I went to Rajshri office and I saw the poster of Maine Pyaar Kiya with a new leading pair).”

In an interview with Filmfare, Amaal said, "My father tried acting. He shot for thefirst two schedules of Maine Pyar Kiya, as the hero. The first time Sooraj Barjatya’s father asked him to start shooting and learn the process, because the story is nice so get into the flow of things." He recalled how Daboo saw Salman going up the stairs of Rajshri’s office and added, "He asked the security guy about who he was, and he said, ‘He is a new hero, leading star in the film Maine Pyar Kiya’. My dad didn’t know, he wasn’t told, he had shot and the cassette was made, but he accepted."

About Maine Pyaar Kiya

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the 1989 film featured Salman Khan in his first lead role and marked Bhagyashree’s Bollywood debut. The romantic drama also starred Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani and Laxmikant Berde in supporting roles. The film emerged as a massive commercial success, making Salman Khan and Bhagyashree overnight stars.

 
amaal mallik music composer maine pyaar kiya
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