Amaal Mallik reacts to Arijit Singh's decision to quit film music: ‘Not an obituary, he is entering league of legends’
Amaal Mallik opens up about Arijit Singh's retirement from film music, his catalogue of many unreleased songs and new collaborations.
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has stepped into the spotlight to address fans’ concerns following Arijit Singh’s announcement that he would be stepping back from playback singing in a new interview. Amaal stressed that while Arijit may be stepping away from films, his musical journey is far from over.
Amaal talks about Arijit's future
“Arijit has done amazing work, and even more amazing work is on the way. Around a hundred unreleased songs that he recorded over the past four years will eventually be released. Today, when he steps down from film music, no one is happy. Artists aren’t happy, but this is not an obituary. He’s exploring music with Anoushka Shankar, entering the league of legends like Ranjit Barot and Zakir Hussain. Film may be removed, but the man is still alive,” said Amaal as she opened up about Arijit Singh with Zoom in a new interview.
Amaal highlighted the remarkable bond between Arijit and his younger brother, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, describing the mutual respect between the two artists. “My little baby could stand tall while performing Channa Mereya, toe to toe with Arijit. What a relationship they have. It’s incredible to see my brother grow alongside one of the biggest voices in India today,” he said.
Amaal and Arijit's collaborations in the past
Amaal Mallik and Arijit Singh have collaborated on several popular Bollywood songs over the years, creating a string of hits that span romantic ballads and peppy dance numbers. Some of their notable collaborations include Sooraj Dooba Hain from Roy (2015), Soch Na Sake from Airlift (2016), Salamat from Sarbjit, and Roke Na Ruke Naina from Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). They also worked together on Subah Subah from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and the romantic number Tu Mila To Haina from De De Pyaar De (2019). Beyond films, Arijit has lent his vocals to non-film tracks composed by Amaal, such as Chal Wahan Jaate Hain.
Amaal Mallik's latest work
While the discussion focused on Arijit, Amaal also reflected on his own personal growth following his stint on Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan. The reality show, he said, helped him purge negativity and allowed him to deepen his relationships with his parents and Armaan. Looking ahead, Amaal reassured fans that Arijit has several projects in the pipeline. On X, Arijit himself hinted at limitless possibilities for the future, promising that more music is on the way and that fans will continue to experience his artistry in new forms throughout 2026.
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