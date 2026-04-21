Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh can't stop smiling as fans tell him ‘badhai ho’ on Deepika Padukone's 2nd pregnancy

Actor Ranveer Singh, who’s fresh off the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films, has another reason to celebrate. He and Deepika Padukone are about to become parents for a second time. As the actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai, fans couldn’t help but shower love on him for the congratulatory news.

Ranveer Singh smiles as fans say ‘badhai ho’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua will soon have a sibling. (Photo: Instagram)

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Ranveer was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday evening wearing jeans and a red T-shirt with his protein brand’s logo. The actor seemed in a cheery mood as he stepped out with security to go to his car. Fans and paparazzi present there called out to him, and he greeted them with a wave and a smile. As the actor was about to enter his car, fans screamed, “Baba, baba. Badhai ho, badhai ho (congratulations).” He smiled and waved at everyone, even shook a fan’s hand as everyone kept congratulating him on the good news.

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, rumours surfaced that a Bollywood couple would announce their second pregnancy soon. Turns out these rumours were true as Deepika and Ranveer took to their Instagram over the weekend to make the announcement in a joint post. Deepika posted a picture of their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy stick in her hand, with two pink lines showing that the actor had tested positive. She posted it in a joint post with Ranveer, with two evil-eye emojis as the caption. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, rumours surfaced that a Bollywood couple would announce their second pregnancy soon. Turns out these rumours were true as Deepika and Ranveer took to their Instagram over the weekend to make the announcement in a joint post. Deepika posted a picture of their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy stick in her hand, with two pink lines showing that the actor had tested positive. She posted it in a joint post with Ranveer, with two evil-eye emojis as the caption. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities alike. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika and Ranveer began dating in 2012 when they met on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The couple married in 2018 in Italy in the presence of their loved ones. Their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born in 2024.

Upcoming work

After the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the 2024 film Singham Again, Ranveer starred in the Dhurandhar films. The first film was released in theatres in December 2025, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19. The films have collectively grossed ₹3000 crore worldwide and are massive hits. Deepika was last seen in the 2024 films Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. She shot the latter two films while pregnant with Dua.

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Ranveer will soon star in a zombie film named Pralay, which has yet to be officially announced. Deepika has King in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka in Telugu with Allu Arjun lined up. Much like her previous films, the actor is shooting Raaka while pregnant.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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