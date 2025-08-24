Daisy Shah talks about Kannada film industry's navel obsession: ‘A fruit salad was being made on the heroine's navel'

Actor Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho, has also worked in Kannada films. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Daisy opened up about how the Kannada film industry’s obsession with female actors’ navels is still prevalent. Daisy Shah talks about Kannada films' navel obsession.

Daisy recalled that when she was working on a Kannada film, she was merely told what expressions to give in a particular scene, while the male actors were directed with proper backstories and subtext. She attributed this to not being very well-versed in the language.

Daisy Shah on Kannada films’ navel obsession

She further admitted that the industry’s fascination with navels continues to exist, adding, "When I was doing a Kannada film, during my off days I watched TV, and in all the Kannada songs I saw… there was a particular actor, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel with close-up shots. Sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel too."

About Daisy Shah

Daisy began her career as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and appeared as a background dancer in several Bollywood songs before stepping into acting. She made her lead debut in Kannada cinema with Bhadra and Bodyguard, and later rose to fame in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (2014). She went on to appear in films like Hate Story 3 (2015) and has participated in dance reality shows and television appearances as well.

Most recently, Daisy was seen in Amjad Khan's web series Red Room, which also featured Amit Gaur, Anuj Sachdeva, Reena Aggarwal and Reeva Chaudhary in key roles. Apart from acting, Daisy is quite active on YouTube, where she shares her daily routines with fans through her vlogs. She currently enjoys a following of around 40,000 subscribers.