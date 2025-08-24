Bigg Boss 19 premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan's show; date, time and other details revealed

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss, one of the most popular and entertaining reality shows on Indian television, is all set to return with a brand-new season. Hosted once again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 promises high drama and unexpected twists under the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” Salman Khan returns as host for Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere when and where to watch

Bigg Boss 19 will kick off with a grand premiere today, August 24. The show will move to an OTT-first approach this year, streaming on JioHotstar first, before getting a delayed telecast on Colors TV. Audiences can watch Salman Khan introduce the contestants and share their backstories in the grand opening episode, streaming on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, and later airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Bigg Boss 19 theme

This year, the show takes on a political twist with its theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” According to the concept, the contestants will have the power to make decisions, while voting rights will remain with the audience.

Endemol Shine’s COO, Rishi Negi, revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that the theme was conceptualised in response to feedback and criticism from previous seasons. He added that this year, Bigg Boss will return to his traditional role of making rules only, without interfering in the contestants’ decisions.

About Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere

Salman will entertain audiences with his trademark wit and interactions with the housemates. The promos also show him setting the stage on fire with a dance performance to the song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

To build excitement, the makers released promos dropping hints about possible contestants, leaving fans guessing.

The first promo featured a man in a red suit, speculated to be content creator and dancer Awez Darbar. Another showed a couple who described love as friendship, with many assuming it to be Awez and Nagma Mirajkar. A further promo teased “Audience ka favourite beta (the audience’s favourite son),” which fans believe points to actor Gaurav Khanna.

Other names reported to be joining the show include music composer Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Apoorva Mukhija, Zeeshan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Dino James, and more.

Additionally, the makers introduced Fans Ka Faisla, where viewers voted for either YouTuber Mridul Tiwari or musician Shehbaz Badesha to enter Bigg Boss 19. The contestant with the most votes will join the house, with Salman revealing the winner during the premiere.