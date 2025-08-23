Daisy Shah says ‘toxic’ ex-boyfriend would get mad at her for working with men, despite also working in Bollywood

Actor Daisy Shah recently spoke about having to deal with toxic men in her relationships. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actor stated that one of them had an issue about her working with men despite being from the same industry. Here’s what she said. Daisy Shah says she is happy being single rather than being dependent on a man.

Daisy Shah on toxic relationships

Daisy said that she has only been in two long-term relationships in her life. She stated that she put up with a lot of ‘bulls**t’ in these relationships because she did not value herself enough back then to walk out of them sooner. However, she clarified that she was the one to call off both relationships when things became too toxic.

“I didn’t even think of marriage in the first relationship until four years into it. But it was complicated, and by the seventh year, I realised I wasn’t happy,” said Daisy, adding, “In the second relationship, I would get questioned about where I was going and working with men. The best or worst part is that he also belongs to the same industry. We were once at a party and someone pulled my hand from behind, asking me to dance. You can’t get mad at that. When the same thing happened to him, he said I should be understanding.”

Daisy stated that, looking at the relationships around her, she is not interested in getting married anytime soon. She also commented on how she has noticed men can’t handle ‘strong women’. While the thought of having children is not something she is entertaining now, she revealed that she has frozen her eggs on the suggestion of a friend.

Daisy's work and career

Daisy began her career as an assistant choreographer for Ganesh Acharya. She debuted as a lead with the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra. Her big break in Hindi came with the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. Daisy was last seen in the 2023 film Mystery of the Tattoo and the 2024 web series Red Room.