Dakota Johnson bonds with Aishwarya Rai, talks about her India visit; fans love the ‘unexpected collab’. Watch

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai recently turned heads with her appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia. Several videos and photos of the actor surfaced online, and one that caught everyone's attention was of American actor Dakota Johnson bonding with Aishwarya and posing for a photograph. Dakota Johnson and Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai and Dakota Johnson pose together

On December 4, a video of Dakota and Aishwarya interacting at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 surfaced online. The two were seen holding hands and engaging in a sweet conversation on the red carpet. Dakota was heard talking about her India visit in January this year. She told Aishwarya, "We went to Maha Kumbh," and Aishwarya expressed her joy over her visit. The two then posed for the cameras. While Dakota looked stunning in a black deep-neck cut-out dress, Aishwarya exuded grace in a beige gown paired with a black shrug.

Their photos and videos surfaced online and fans couldn’t get enough of them. One of the comments read, "Unexpected collab." Another wrote, "Two divas in one frame." Another commented, "Both are so beautiful." One more read, "My queens."

About Dakota Johnson's India visit

In January this year, Dakota visited India with Chris Martin for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. She was spotted seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. She also visited Shri Babulnath Temple with Chris to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Aishwarya Rai and Dakota Johnson's recent and upcoming work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II. The film, which also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan and others in key roles, emerged as a box-office success. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.

Dakota, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2025 film Materialists. The film also featured Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in lead roles and received a positive response from critics, grossing $108 million worldwide. Dakota will next be seen in the American psychological thriller Verity. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film also stars Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett and is scheduled to be released in 2026.