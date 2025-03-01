Menu Explore
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
Dalip Tahil shares cricket throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We weren’t just Baazigars on screen’

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 01, 2025 10:32 PM IST

On Saturday, Dalip Tahil took to Instagram to share a throwback memory with Shah Rukh Khan.

The nostalgia is real! Dalip Tahil just dug up a blast from the past, sharing a throwback picture with his Baazigar co-star Shah Rukh Khan, and it’s a real throwback moment of the day. Also read:Shah Rukh Khan reveals the ‘highest point’ of backing KKR at IPL: ‘It gives me great joy’

Dalip took to Instagram to post the throwback.
Dalip took to Instagram to post the throwback.

The memorable snapshot captured a triumphant moment from a cricket match they played together.

Blast from past

On Saturday, Dalip took to Instagram to share a throwback memory with Shah Rukh.

Sharing the image, Dalip wrote, “SRK and I weren’t just Baazigars on screen, we brought the game to the field of Sharjah too. I scored 86* (not out), won the match, and if memory serves me right… took home a VCR (laughing emoji)”.

He added, “Who else can you recognize in this iconic frame? #goldtimes #90snostalgia”.

Fans are swooning over the nostalgic moment, flooding the comment section with heartfelt messages.

“Satish Shah, Deepak Tijori holding the trophy. Anupam Kher,” wrote one user, with another writing, “How many runs did Shah Rukh score”. Several social media users dropped heart emojis.

In the black and white photograph, all the actors are celebrating the victory while holding the trophy. Shah Rukh, who owns a cricket team today, was also seen beaming with joy. He is seen wearing a jacket over his cricket whites.

About Dalip and Shah Rukh

Dalip worked with Shah Rukh in some of his early films, notably Baazigar, in which he played the antagonist. Baazigar is one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan's career. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the romantic thriller starred Shah Rukh as the anti-hero Ajay Sharma, a man who seeks revenge from a businessman. He kills his elder daughter in a way that would make it seem like a case of suicide. He then plots to destroy the rest of the family. The film was a massive hit at the box office and has since gained a cult status. Shah Rukh debuted in films with Deewana in 1992 and had his first solo hit in Baazigar the following year. But it wasn't until the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 that he was considered an A-list star. He was last seen in Dunki.

