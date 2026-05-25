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David Dhawan says Varun Dhawan's first flop ‘depressed’ him: ‘Karan Johar must’ve sold his last shirt to make it'

David Dhawan reflects on Kalank's failure, calling it a costly flop for Karan Johar.

May 25, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Vibha Maru
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Karan Johar's 2019 film Kalank, which starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and several others in lead roles, was such a major box office disaster that many called it an inerasable black mark on Dharma Productions. Recently, at the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, filmmaker David Dhawan discussed his son’s major box office flop and how it ‘depressed’ him.

Varun, David on how Kalank’s failure disturbed them

David Dhawan spoke about Varun Dhawan's first flop. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

At the trailer launch, Varun called Kalank the first flop of his career. He said, “When I had my first flop, which happened after a couple of hits, it shook me very badly. I wondered, yeh kaise ho gaya, kyun ho gaya? This is because I had a row of hits. My father always told me that it is the law of averages.”

David Dhawan highlighted how the expensive film must have emptied producer Karan Johar’s pockets. He said, “There's one film of his that didn't work and it depressed me. It was a very big film. Karan Johar must have sold his last shirt to make that movie! That film was Kalank.” Kalank was reportedly made on an estimated production and marketing budget of 150 crore.

David Dhawan teased Sanjay Dutt

The film is also caught in a legal conflict with producer Vashu Bhagnani, who has accused the makers of the film of using the iconic song Chunari Chunari from his film Biwi No. 1 without permission. At the trailer launch, while Ramesh Taurani claimed that “all is sorted” regarding the issue, Vashu shared a video and maintained that the dispute has not been resolved.

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / David Dhawan says Varun Dhawan's first flop ‘depressed’ him: ‘Karan Johar must’ve sold his last shirt to make it'
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