Days after Samay Raina special, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on anxiety: ‘The storm of the internet blows strong’

Samay Raina recently spoke about his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he participated as a guest contestant along with Tanmay Bhat during the 1-hour 21-minute special. He said he avoided jokes that could be too controversial. Days after the episode, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has now shared a post on his blog about facing anxiety and being aware of various rumours on social media.

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote

Samay Raina was earlier featured in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

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Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Each day brings on fresh thoughts and ideas .. and the desire to pursue each one with the diligence it requires .. All of it cannot be assembled in one 'go' .. so you work on the principle of 'one at a time' .. Fine .. but the mind keeps reminding of what has yet to be done and the anxiety of it .."

"So you leave everything and sit back .. hoping that the mind shall stop its 'adventure' .. but no it does not .. and the storm of the internet blows strong and drives your attention to so many aspects that it becomes very difficult to assess what and which is the 'real deal' .. The paucity of content , that could be of necessity , is at times overlooked or wishes to attend to all," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “Now though there are provisions to find and correct thoughts and search for answers, has dramatically improved .. the speed of knowing is now at the press of a button .. not the 'think button' of the cerebrum .. that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' .. and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual. For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology , it is a fascinating tale of time. 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon .. and they do bring in honourable nostalgia .. understood by them that have lived through the past .. for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration .. they are involved in the ‘now’, just as we were when we were their age, facing new inventions and directives.” What did Samay Raina say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “Now though there are provisions to find and correct thoughts and search for answers, has dramatically improved .. the speed of knowing is now at the press of a button .. not the 'think button' of the cerebrum .. that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' .. and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual. For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology , it is a fascinating tale of time. 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon .. and they do bring in honourable nostalgia .. understood by them that have lived through the past .. for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration .. they are involved in the ‘now’, just as we were when we were their age, facing new inventions and directives.” What did Samay Raina say? {{/usCountry}}

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In the Still Alive special show, Samay shared how, when he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025, he had several “ulta seedha" (controversial) thoughts while on the hot seat, but refrained from making them. One such joke was about the veteran actor's son not being as successful in the industry.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting its sequel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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