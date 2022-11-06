Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Akshay congratulate Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: 'No bigger joy than to have a daughter'

Moments after actor Alia Bhatt announced that she and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed a baby girl, Bollywood celebrities congratulated the new parents. On Instagram on Sunday, a sketch was posted on Alia's account of two lions and a cub in a warm embrace. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share the sweetest baby announcement on Instagram)

The words below the sketch read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)." She shared the post with a black heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Shweta Bachchan commented, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." Madhuri Dixit said, "Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl." Akshay Kumar wrote, "Congratulations !!! @aliabhatt, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all." Deepika Padukone wished, “Congratulations! read heart emoji).”

Sonam Kapoor said, "Congratulations darling girl. Cannot wait to see your princess." Dia Mirza's comment read, "Congratulations. Only love always." Kapil Sharma wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa. This is the bestest gift of God you guys are blessed with. Lots of love to the little princess. God bless your beautiful family."

Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Kriti Sanon and Huma Qureshi among many others congratulated the couple. Ananya Panday posted red heart emojis.

Sharing Alia's post on her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl (red heart emoji)." Alia had announced her pregnancy in June this year.

Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. "It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days," news agency PTI quoted a hospital insider.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They began dating after worked together for the first time in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which released worldwide in September.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot, in the pipeline. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

