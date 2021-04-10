Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi' after Rahul Dravid's viral ad. See throwback pic
Deepika Padukone calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi' after Rahul Dravid's viral ad. See throwback pic

Actor Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture of herself as a baby, as a reaction to former cricketer Rahul Dravid's new viral ad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The gundi and gunda of Indiranagar--Deepika Padukone and Rahul Dravid.

After Rahul Dravid proudly wore the 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' title in a new ad, fellow Bangalorian Deepika Padukone has reserved the 'Indiranagar ka Gundi' title for herself. An ad featuring a road-raging Rahul was released on Friday and has been a big hit with his fans.

Cashing in on the trend, Deepika shared a childhood picture of herself, bundled up in sweaters and a woollen hat, sitting on the floor. “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main," she captioned the post and added a laughter emoji. She credited her 'Mama Padukone', aka Ujjala, as the person behind the camera.

Deepika's fans loved her baby version. "BABY PADUKONE WAS SO CUTE," wrote a fan. "Masoom gundi (innocent thug),"wrote another.

The viral ad for a finance company showed Rahul as a raging man on the road with anger issues. He screams at drivers, hurls abuses and even trashes their cars with his cricket bat. The ad tickled his fans across the country as Rahul is known for his calm and cool demeanour.

Even Virat Kohli reacted to the ad, saying, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai." In the ad, Rahul also proclaims that he is 'Indiranagar ka gunda'. Indiranagar is a popular locality in Bengaluru.

Deepika was also raised in Bengaluru by her mother Ujjala and badminton star father, Prakash Padukone. Her parents still live in Bengaluru while she and husband Ranveer Singh are in Mumbai. She often visits her parents there with Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer are currently awaiting the release of their film 83. The film was supposed to release last summer but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and tells the story of Team India's maiden victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Deepika also has Shakun Batra's next, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will soon begin filming the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan as well. There is also Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

deepika padukone rahul dravid

