Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious ad featuring Rahul Dravid. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for. The advertisement prompted many to share rib-tickling comments, including Zomato. However, the food delivery company’s tweet accidentally ended up creating confusion among people – so much so that the company had to share a tweet to clear the air.

Reacting to the now viral ad, Zomato tweeted “Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road.” In their post, they referred to a scene in the advertisement where Rahul Dravid says “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main.”

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Some people who probably weren’t aware of the viral ad took it seriously. Zomato later shared a witty post to clarify about their ‘gunda’ tweet. This is what they shared:

it has come to our attention that some people took this seriously 😭😭



there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho 👀 — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Zomato’s reply also received nearly 2,600 likes and tons of comments. Many shared hilarious reactions while commenting.

Here's Rahul Dravid’s viral ad:

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

What do you think of Zomato’s tweet?

