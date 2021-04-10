IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies
Zomato's clarification post on their Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad related tweet prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@Zomato)
Zomato's clarification post on their Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad related tweet prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@Zomato)
trending

Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies

“Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road," Zomato wrote while reacting to Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:49 PM IST

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious ad featuring Rahul Dravid. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for. The advertisement prompted many to share rib-tickling comments, including Zomato. However, the food delivery company’s tweet accidentally ended up creating confusion among people – so much so that the company had to share a tweet to clear the air.

Reacting to the now viral ad, Zomato tweeted “Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road.” In their post, they referred to a scene in the advertisement where Rahul Dravid says “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main.”

Some people who probably weren’t aware of the viral ad took it seriously. Zomato later shared a witty post to clarify about their ‘gunda’ tweet. This is what they shared:

Zomato’s reply also received nearly 2,600 likes and tons of comments. Many shared hilarious reactions while commenting.

Here's Rahul Dravid’s viral ad:

What do you think of Zomato’s tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato rahul dravid

Related Stories

Rahul Dravid’s appearance in an advertisement for CRED prompted Virat Kohli to share hilarious reaction.(Screengrab)
Rahul Dravid’s appearance in an advertisement for CRED prompted Virat Kohli to share hilarious reaction.(Screengrab)
trending

Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with Rahul Dravid's viral ad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP